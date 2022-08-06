Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are back?

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her former husband Kanye West are back together following her break-up with boyfriend Pete Davidson, the fans of former couple think.



Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson have ended their romance after nine months of dating, media outlets reported on Friday.

The E! News, People magazine and others quoted anonymous sources as saying the pair split this week.

Pete and Kim began dating after Kardashian, 41, hosted ‘SNL’ in October 2021.

A day before split news spread like wildfire, Kim Kardashian came out in support of Kanye West by rocking sunglasses from his brand Yeezy, seemingly hints at reconciliation.



Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, Kim shared stunning photos of her sporting a black leather ensemble with daughters North West and Chicago West to support Yeezy.

She captioned the pics, “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ”.

Fans commented Kim and Kanye are back tgether.

One fan commented, “KIMYE IS BACK”.

Another said “Kimye forever”