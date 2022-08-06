Tristan Thompson goes solo as he welcomes 2nd baby with Khloe

 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Tristan Thompson had a solo outing in Los Angeles on Friday on the same day he welcomed a baby boy with Khloe Kardashian via surrogate.

The 31-year-old NBA player, wearing a black graphic tee with a matching pair of shorts, was seen walking through a gymnastic centre's parking lot.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail
Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, the reality star’s rep told Page Six on Friday that Khloe “is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the rep continued.

A source told the outlet that the former couple has not rekindled their romance amid the birth of their second child via surrogate.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail
Photo Credit: Daily Mail

The on-off relationship hit the rock bottom in December 2021 when Daily Mail reported that the professional footballer cheated on Khloe and fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Since then Tristan has “tried countless times to win back” Khloé, but she is “done with him for good romantically,” reported US Weekly.

