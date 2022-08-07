 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Bookstore owner talks of Amber Heard’s ‘true personality’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Bookstore owner talks of Amber Heard’s ‘true personality’
Bookstore owner talks of Amber Heard’s ‘true personality’

Amber Heard recently went through a bookstore with her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard for over an hour, and the bookstore owner has a few choice words to detail the actor’s personality, attitude and literary tastes.

The owner, of Halper's Book Store in Israel, Tel Aviv, J. C Halper made this revelation.

According to the Daily Mail, he wrote about the interaction and it included some shocking revelations.

He wrote, “Say what you want about Amber Heard, (and what little I knew about her was negatively influenced by the media as well), the person who browsed my store last Tuesday for almost an hour, with her toddler baby girl and a couple of friends, was a modest, polite, friendly, inquisitive self-effacing customer with high literary tastes,

'In fact, I had no idea that it was her until she presented her credit card. She is also now the proud owner of my book The Bibliomaniacs and promised to send me feedback on it.'

News of this trip came after Heard was papped alongside her pal Eve Barlow, the same woman cast out of the courtroom for live tweeting from the first row.

More From Entertainment:

'Excited' Charles takes over reins at Queen's Norfolk estate, Sandringham

'Excited' Charles takes over reins at Queen's Norfolk estate, Sandringham
Prince Charles to appear in Sir Ranulph Fiennes documentary

Prince Charles to appear in Sir Ranulph Fiennes documentary
Meghan Markle ‘battling’ Prince Harry over Prince William: report

Meghan Markle ‘battling’ Prince Harry over Prince William: report
Prince Harry asked not to miss 'wild, boozy' years in memoir: 'Would be whitewash'

Prince Harry asked not to miss 'wild, boozy' years in memoir: 'Would be whitewash'
Meghan Markle to counter 'damaging attack' with pal Omid Scobie: 'Needs outlet'

Meghan Markle to counter 'damaging attack' with pal Omid Scobie: 'Needs outlet'
'Malleable' Prince Harry letting 'American' Meghan 'imprint radical mindset' in memoir

'Malleable' Prince Harry letting 'American' Meghan 'imprint radical mindset' in memoir
Kim Kardashian asked to reveal 'real boyfriend' behind Pete Davidson sham

Kim Kardashian asked to reveal 'real boyfriend' behind Pete Davidson sham
Britney Spears heartbreak as son have decided 'not seeing her right now'

Britney Spears heartbreak as son have decided 'not seeing her right now'

Latest

view all