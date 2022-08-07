 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince George could reign very differently when becomes King

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Prince George could reign very differently when becomes King
Prince George could reign very differently when becomes King

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Prince George, who is third in line to throne, could reign very differently.

According to a report by the Entertainment Daily, Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandson could reign with a new-found ‘celebrity status’ when he becomes King.

The report quoted former royal butler Grant Harrold as saying the British monarchy will be “very different” when Prince George is on the throne.

He believes Prince George, and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will display a more casual manner – and even “fist bump” members of the public.

The former butler went on to say we should expect to see a “very different monarchy” in 30 years time.

Grant Harrold explained: “I think it will be a lot like the royal family in Monaco where people respect them but they have a bit of celebrity to them, too.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles lauds ‘courage, ingenuity and determination’ of Jamaicans

Prince Charles lauds ‘courage, ingenuity and determination’ of Jamaicans
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dying wish’ for Prince Harry to ‘ditch’ Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dying wish’ for Prince Harry to ‘ditch’ Meghan Markle
‘Isolated’ Prince Harry ‘has no one’ in ‘Montecito luxury prison’

‘Isolated’ Prince Harry ‘has no one’ in ‘Montecito luxury prison’
Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked

Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked
David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd

David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to say 'glorious Kensington prison’ bye bye for a new beginning

Kate Middleton, Prince William set to say 'glorious Kensington prison’ bye bye for a new beginning
Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why

Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why
Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’

Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’
BTS’s Jungkook sends a coffee truck for Yeo Jin Goo's birthday

BTS’s Jungkook sends a coffee truck for Yeo Jin Goo's birthday
Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner

Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner
Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus

Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus
Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama

Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama

Latest

view all