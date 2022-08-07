Prince George could reign very differently when becomes King

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Prince George, who is third in line to throne, could reign very differently.



According to a report by the Entertainment Daily, Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandson could reign with a new-found ‘celebrity status’ when he becomes King.

The report quoted former royal butler Grant Harrold as saying the British monarchy will be “very different” when Prince George is on the throne.

He believes Prince George, and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will display a more casual manner – and even “fist bump” members of the public.

The former butler went on to say we should expect to see a “very different monarchy” in 30 years time.

Grant Harrold explained: “I think it will be a lot like the royal family in Monaco where people respect them but they have a bit of celebrity to them, too.”