Sunday Aug 07 2022
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dying wish’ for Prince Harry to ‘ditch’ Meghan Markle

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Queen Elizabeth allegedly wants her grandson Prince Harry to come to his senses about his wife Meghan Markle.

According to claims made by National Enquirer, the monarch wants the Duke of Sussex to return to Britain.

An insider told the outlet, “I'm told the queen's dying wish is for Harry to come to his senses and ditch Meghan. It's the only way he can ever go home again.”

Moreover, the source further added: “She will not allow them to cash in on their royal connections for their megabucks Netflix documentary.”

Meghan, on the other hand, was recently accused of feeling ‘bittersweet’ about the Queen’s invitation.

"On one hand it fuels her and Harry’s confidence that they are very much still part of the family. But after so much time away, [Meghan] fears Harry will be lured back into the fold and want to return to the U.K.," OK! reported.

"Meghan doesn’t doubt that Harry is committed to spending the rest of his life in America, but does have a certain trepidation over how these types of visits can pull at his heartstrings."

