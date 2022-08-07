Amber Heard seen with a controversial Israeli journalist in Tel Aviv

Amber Heard has reportedly enjoyed the company of her journalist friend, who got banned from Johnny Depp's defamation trial for breaking rules, in Tel Aviv.

The actress looked stunning in black outfit as she dined at a central Tel Aviv cafe last week with her friend, Eve Barlow, the journalist who got herself banned from the defamation trial.



Barlow has remained close with Heard and was barred from the defamation trial for repeatedly taking her phone out and trying to advise Heard's team.



The journalist was banned from the defamation trial, after she was caught texting and tweeting from the front row of the courtroom, which is generally reserved for legal counsel.



She also reportedly tried to provide legal counsel to Heard's team by showing them social media posts of a Depp witness, which she alleged were compromising. Depp's lawyers successfully filed a motion to have Barlow permanently barred from the courtroom.



After gaining backlash online for her fervent support of Heard, Barlow claimed that the negative comments against her were fueled by misogyny and anti-Semitism.

Amber Heard was also spotted earlier this week visiting a bookstore in Tel Aviv, looking gorgeous in red mini top. She cascaded her famous locks on one of her shoulders upfront.

