 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard seen with a controversial Israeli journalist in Tel Aviv

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Amber Heard seen with a controversial Israeli journalist in Tel Aviv

Amber Heard has reportedly enjoyed the company of her journalist friend, who got banned from Johnny Depp's defamation trial for breaking rules, in Tel Aviv.

The actress looked stunning in black outfit as she dined at a central Tel Aviv cafe last week with her friend, Eve Barlow, the journalist who got herself banned from the defamation trial.

Barlow has remained close with Heard and was barred from the defamation trial for repeatedly taking her phone out and trying to advise Heard's team.

Amber Heard seen with a controversial Israeli journalist in Tel Aviv

The journalist was banned from the defamation trial, after she was caught texting and tweeting from the front row of the courtroom, which is generally reserved for legal counsel.

She also reportedly tried to provide legal counsel to Heard's team by showing them social media posts of a Depp witness, which she alleged were compromising. Depp's lawyers successfully filed a motion to have Barlow permanently barred from the courtroom.

After gaining backlash online for her fervent support of Heard, Barlow claimed that the negative comments against her were fueled by misogyny and anti-Semitism.

Amber Heard was also spotted earlier this week visiting a bookstore in Tel Aviv, looking gorgeous in red mini top. She cascaded her famous locks on one of her shoulders upfront.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez looks ‘Happier than ever’ as she joins rumoured beau Andrea Iervolino for boat ride

Selena Gomez looks ‘Happier than ever’ as she joins rumoured beau Andrea Iervolino for boat ride
Prince Harry will eventually return to Royal Family as 'no one has interest in having Sussexes around'

Prince Harry will eventually return to Royal Family as 'no one has interest in having Sussexes around'
Kylie Jenner takes Stormi to Travis Scott's first arena show since Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner takes Stormi to Travis Scott's first arena show since Astroworld tragedy
Prince Andrew infamous Newsnight interview to get rival drama

Prince Andrew infamous Newsnight interview to get rival drama
Paris Jackson is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures

Paris Jackson is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures
Prince Charles lauds ‘courage, ingenuity and determination’ of Jamaicans

Prince Charles lauds ‘courage, ingenuity and determination’ of Jamaicans
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dying wish’ for Prince Harry to ‘ditch’ Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dying wish’ for Prince Harry to ‘ditch’ Meghan Markle
‘Isolated’ Prince Harry ‘has no one’ in ‘Montecito luxury prison’

‘Isolated’ Prince Harry ‘has no one’ in ‘Montecito luxury prison’
Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked

Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked
David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd

David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to say 'glorious Kensington prison’ bye bye for a new beginning

Kate Middleton, Prince William set to say 'glorious Kensington prison’ bye bye for a new beginning
Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why

Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why

Latest

view all