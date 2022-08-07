Kylie Jenner takes Stormi to Travis Scott's first arena show since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott performed his career’s important gig in London since the tragic Astroworld incident and he got special support from Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi Webster.

Ahead of his performance, The Kardashians star, 24, took her baby girl Stormi, four, to London, where they enjoyed quality family time.

Taking to Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics founder also treated fans with a heartwarming family snap, clicked backstage, where all three of them were seen wrapping their arms around each other at the event.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also posted video of enjoying the concert with Stormi as Travis took the stage. The moth-daughter duo was seen throwing hands up in the air as he belted out his hits at the concert.

The Goosebumps singer, 31, performed his first solo concert at London's O2 on Saturday. He marked his comeback after a deadly stampede claimed 10 lives at his Astroworld festival performance in November last year.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear if Jenner and Travis' 6-month-old son also joined the family on the trip.