Selena Gomez looks ‘Happier than ever’ as she joins rumoured beau Andrea Iervolino for boat ride

Pop music icon Selena Gomez turned heads with her breathtakingly gorgeous appearance as she joined her rumoured new beau Andrea Iervolino, for a romantic boat ride in the scenic fishing village of Positano.

The Only Murders in the Building star, who recently shared her desire to become a mum, dropped jaws with her glamorous presence as the Italian-Canadian film producer, 34, helped her board the waiting vessel.

Selena nailed summer chic as she slipped into a lime green towelled two-piece set, consisting of a quarter-zip pullover and loose-fitting shorts.



She dressed up her casual ensemble with a pair of nude slip-on heels and carried her luggage in a Louis Vuitton holdall.

The singer and her possible new love interest, exuded couple goals as they were captured having the time of their lives on the Amalfi Coast.

The romantic boat trip comes after Selena enjoyed some fine Italian dining at the Torre Normanna Restaurant after recently turning 30 on July 22, with the actress dancing the night away with friends and Andrea.



