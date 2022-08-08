 
Brooklyn snubs mom Victoria Beckham amid her feud with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham seemingly snubbed mother Victoria Beckham and continued to shower love on his wife Nicola Peltz amid their alleged family feud.

Nicola, 27 tied the knot to Brooklyn Beckham in April.

Brooklyn took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of his wife, saying “My best friend.”

“My talented baby. I love you, I am so proud of you,” Brooklyn further said alongside two heart emoticons.

Later, he also shared a photo of him with pet dogs and revealed, ‘My wife took this.”

Nicola reposted the photo in her Insta stories with two heart-eyed emojis to shower love on Victoria Beckham’s son.

Brooklyn was the first to come out in support of wife Nicola Peltz in her alleged feud with Victoria Beckham after she posted a cryptic note with teary eyes.

According to some reports, Nicola and Victoria’s “non-stop petty drama” has badly affected Victoria and David Beckham’s relationship with Brooklyn.

