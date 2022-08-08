‘The Kardashians’ producers delayed the news of Kim, Pete Davidson split for ratings?

File Footage

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly parted ways weeks ago but the news did not make it to media because Hulu and The Kardashians' producers scrambled to delay it until the season 2 of the show ended.

A source with connections with the streaming service sent a tip to DeuxMoi which was later shared on Reddit as per OK! Magazine claimed that the lovebirds did not call it quits just a week ago.

"Anon please. An immediate family member works for Hulu in their Santa Monica office," the statement read. "She shared that Kardashian producers are scrambling to keep the Kim and Pete romance alive until season 2 is finished airing."

"Kim's trip to Australia was filmed in mid June and didn't get the content they needed," the source added. "Another filmed trip followed and was assumed to reignite their feelings and get some sexy moments between the two but it was obvious to everyone there's only tension between the two."

The source continued: "Pete was annoyed by Kim's attempts at flirting and kept trying to get more space. The two have barely spoken in weeks despite reports saying otherwise," the source added. "She also said don't expect to see Kanye next season."

"We obviously knew already that this announcement would be timed in the most beneficial way and kim obviously is trying to distract from hip gate but I'm cackling at the methodology & just how far the KJs go to keep people around for ratings & how she just couldn't force him to stick around til the second season aired," the Reddit post further read.

Earlier, it was reported by several media outlets that the comedian and the reality TV star have broken up and that it happened roughly a week ago.

An insider told E! News that the Kardashian and the former Saturday Night Live star decided to end their relationship because their hectic schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The source close to them further said that the former flames have "a lot of love and respect for each other" and despite breakup, the duo would remain friends.



