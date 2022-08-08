 
entertainment
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard ‘beat up’ a girl she’d drug for being around Elon Musk

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

New accusations have come to light that brand Amber Heard as an abuser against a woman who would often get drugged by the Aquaman star, and was once even beat up for hanging around Elon Musk.

The girl in question, with the pseudo name Gia, was a frequent flyer of Amber Heard’s billionaire parties and has accused the star of pressurizing her into drugs.

This time around, however, Amber allegedly tried ‘slicing her neck’, according to House in Habit.

The entire incident has been broken down by Gia and she explained that “Elon invited and encouraged Gia to come” to a Gatsby-themed party in San Francisco, but it all “came crashing to a head.”

Gia had on a “beautiful beaded 1920s-style gown” with “a pale pink, low swooping back, and hand beaded bodice.”

Gia agreed to the date because “she was under the impression that Amber would not be at this event, she knew Elon and she had broken up and things had gotten increasingly ugly after the Australian incident, so she was stunned to hear her name called out from atop the staircase by Amber, above her as she was greeting people at the bar below.”

She went on to add how, spotting her date “infuriated her. Triggering a violent attack in front of a room full of people.”

Gia recalled the incident in explicit detail and added, “she grabbed me by the neck and started slashing my dress with a wine opener, like a maniac, screaming that she was going to ‘slit my neck’, for [expletive] her boyfriend.”

In the end “it took a friend of Amber’s to finally pull her off of Gia, and away from the bar. But the shredded dress marked an indefinite end to whatever lingering infatuation still remained.”

