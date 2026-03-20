Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop wedding bombshell

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Every detail revealed

Swifties, clear your summer calendars… or at least pretend to.

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged last summer (yes, that backyard proposal in Kansas still lives rent-free in our heads), fans have been in full detective mode trying to crack the wedding details.

Now, insiders are finally dropping breadcrumbs.

As per the Daily Mail, the couple “will” tie the knot this summer – and crucially, before NFL season kicks off.

Translation: love first, football second. Kelce is still expected to report to training camp on time, with the Kansas City Chiefs scheduled to begin practice July 22. But don’t expect an invite anytime soon.

“Everybody [loved ones, close friends] has been told to put the summer on hold and they will find out the details right before the wedding,” one insider revealed. Yes, even their inner circle is basically on standby.

If you were picturing a breezy Rhode Island ceremony – think again.

The wedding “will take place someplace indoors,” reportedly for privacy reasons. And in true Taylor fashion, the “whole thing will be recorded,” with a possibility that fans might eventually get a glimpse.

As for the possible guest list? It’s giving A-list meets end zone. Expect appearances from Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, plus Swift’s longtime bestie Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

One thing is certain; the ceremony may be private, but the reception? Reportedly “big.”

So… secret vows, surprise location, and a potentially iconic guest list. Classic Taylor move.