John Lithgow nearly walked away from HBO 'Harry Potter' over Rowling’s views

John Lithgow revealed he considered walking away from his role as Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series.

He cited discomfort with author J.K. Rowling’s anti-transgender views.

The two-time Oscar nominee told The New York Times that while he has never met Rowling, he does not share her stance.

“The books are clearly on the side of the angels, against intolerance and bigotry,” Lithgow explained, noting that this conviction ultimately convinced him to stay on.

His comments came amid ongoing backlash surrounding the series, which has faced criticism even before its debut.

Lithgow’s non-binary Jimpa co-star Aud Mason-Hyde previously described casting as “vaguely hurtful,” while acknowledging the complexity of the decision.

Lithgow himself admitted, “Every interview I will ever do for the rest of my life this will come up.”

The HBO adaptation, led by showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer Mark Mylod, is being produced in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros Television.

Lithgow was cast last April, joining Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape.

Rowling continues to face fallout over her public positions, including her celebration of a UK Supreme Court ruling that barred trans women from legal recognition.