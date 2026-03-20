Olivia Rodrigo finally sets record straight on Sabrina Carpenter feud

Over five years after her smash debut single "Drivers License" sparked feud rumors, Olivia Rodrigo is setting the record straight on her relationship to Sabrina Carpenter.

"I think she's great," Rodrigo told British Vogue. "I'm so happy for all of her success too. I love the album she’s put out.”

In 2021, Rodrigo released "Drivers License," a heartbroken anthem that fans speculated was about her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett. The song launched her career, took her to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and spawned theories that the "blonde girl" referenced in its lyrics was Rodrigo and Bassett's fellow Disney alum Carpenter.

Weeks later, Carpenter released her song "Skin," which was widely believed to be a response to "Drivers License" based on the lyric "Maybe blonde was the only rhyme." "because i liked a boy" came out the following year, detailing the abuse Carpenter got over her rumored relationship to Bassett.

Half a decade on, it's water under the bridge. Carpenter and Rodrigo have been photographed chatting at events over the years, and the "Vampire" songstress revealed to British Vogue that the two have spoken "many times" since their apparent beef.

She expressed hesitance over speaking about Carpenter, saying "people just get weird and clickbaity." Still, Rodrigo expressed that it was "all love" between the two Grammy winners.