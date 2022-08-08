 
Monday Aug 08 2022
Duchess of York splashing £5m on Mayfair house dubbed 'dirty story'

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Sarah Ferguson was bashed by a French billionaire after the Duchess of York bought £ 5 million worth house in Mayfair.

Isabelle de Rouvre, took legal action against Prince Andrew and his former wife after the Yorks failed to settle the bill with the 74-year-old billionaire.

De Rouvre agreed to accept a lower payment of £3.4 million in a long-running financial dispute over a Swiss chalet because she believed the Yorks were struggling for cash.

However, the recent news of Fergie buying a luxurious house left the billionaire shocked as she believed Fergie "didn't have a penny".

Speaking to Sunday Times, De Rouvre said: "I am outraged that I am now told she has spent millions on another property.”

“It is just incredible and the whole story unbelievable. It is a dirty story as far as I am concerned."

"I was forced to get lawyers involved and I settled for about half the amount. I understood they didn't have the money and believed he would be going to prison in America so I thought it best to get what I could,” she said.

