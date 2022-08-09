'Return of Superman' star Baek Sung Hyun blessed with a baby boy

Baek Sung Hyun and his wife welcomed their second child late last month

Baek Sung Hyun and his wife have welcomed their second child, a son, to their family late last month.

On August 8, Baek Sung Hyun’s agency WETA LAB shared the most awaited news of his wife giving birth to a son on July 29 with the update that the mother and baby are both in good health, reported Soompi.

The Return of the Superman star got married to his noncelebrity girlfriend on April 25, 2020, after four years of dating and she gave birth to their first daughter in October 2020.

Baek Sung Hyun made his debut as a child, starring in various well-known dramas like Stairway To Heaven, Iris 2, and Voice 4.

The actor became popular when he joined the TV series Return of the Superman with his daughter.

In February 2020, Baek Sung Hyun shared the news of his wife’s pregnancy through KBS2’s The Return of Superman as he said “I’m revealing this news for the first time on The Return of Superman, but we are expecting a second child."

"Pregnancy puts a lot of pressure on the body. I’m going to be even more involved in the parenting process and take better care of Seo Yoon."

Congratulations to the family for their new bundle of joy!