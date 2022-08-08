 
entertainment
Monday Aug 08 2022
Meghan Markle ‘went forensic’ on Prince Harry’s background

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Meghan Markle has been accused of having gone “gone forensic” over her research for Prince Harry, before their relationship.

Royal biographer and author Tom Bower made this claim durng his interview with GB News.

He claimed, “Meghan’s google search was more forensic. As the master of online research for The Tig, she instinctively searched Google for information,

“I think that Meghan was on a manhunt. She was looking for a husband — and an English husband — and Harry was available.”

For those unversed, Meghan previously admitted to Oprah in her tell-all interview, about how she ‘would never dream’ of Googling her husband.

At the time she claimed, “I’d never looked up my husband online. I just didn’t feel a need to because everything that I needed to know, he was sharing with me, right? Everything that we thought I needed to know, he was telling me.”

