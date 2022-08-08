 
entertainment
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Renée Zellweger reveals she feels comfortable to embrace ageing

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Renée Zellweger reveals she feels comfortable to embrace ageing
Renée Zellweger reveals she feels comfortable to embrace ageing

Bridget Jones’ star Renée Zellweger reflected on natural ageing in the entertainment industry and also criticised anti-ageing products in her new interview.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Judy actress admitted that she celebrated her 50th birthday with full fervour as she wanted to be better than her younger self.

“Turning 50 felt like a whole new beginning without the nonsense, the point where you can stop listening to all those voices in your head and all those expectations and projections people have of you and become more authentically yourself,” revealed the Jerry Maguire star.

She continued, “Like, good luck all you sucker out there because you’ve got to survive a lot to get to my age, and I’ve earned my power and voice.”

The actress also slammed anti-ageing cosmetic products for their condescending messages against older women and made them feel “not valuable”.

“All those ads telling us we don't need to look our real age if we just buy all their creams and their fixes and all that garbage, they want to sell us?” noted What If star.

Renée believed, “There is a big difference between being your absolute best, most vibrant self and wanting to be what you're not.”

“To be vibrant and beautiful you must embrace your age, otherwise you are living apologetically, said the actress and added, “To me that’s not beautiful at all.”

More From Entertainment:

Khloé Kardashians showers love on daughter True Thompson after welcoming son

Khloé Kardashians showers love on daughter True Thompson after welcoming son
Kate Middleton stuns a little girl with her reaction for inviting Prince George to birthday party

Kate Middleton stuns a little girl with her reaction for inviting Prince George to birthday party
Johnny Depp shares rare backstage glimpse from Paris gigs, ‘Fearless yet human’

Johnny Depp shares rare backstage glimpse from Paris gigs, ‘Fearless yet human’
Jennifer Lopez to revive my acting career after 15 years, reveals Jane Fonda

Jennifer Lopez to revive my acting career after 15 years, reveals Jane Fonda

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in cropped sweater

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in cropped sweater
Kylie Jenner rocks glittery metallic top on a date night with beau Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner rocks glittery metallic top on a date night with beau Travis Scott

‘Paranoid’ Charles thinks someone is ‘leaking stories to ruin his reign’

‘Paranoid’ Charles thinks someone is ‘leaking stories to ruin his reign’

Real reason behind Will Smith apology to Chris Rock revealed

Real reason behind Will Smith apology to Chris Rock revealed
Kate Middleton skips 'telling Charlotte off angrily', expert says 'its important'

Kate Middleton skips 'telling Charlotte off angrily', expert says 'its important'
Prince Harry, William ‘heading separate ways’: ‘Unworkable!’

Prince Harry, William ‘heading separate ways’: ‘Unworkable!’
Kanye West shares hilarious reaction to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split

Kanye West shares hilarious reaction to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split
Khloe Kardashian on ‘cloud nine’ after welcoming son, haven’t decided his name yet

Khloe Kardashian on ‘cloud nine’ after welcoming son, haven’t decided his name yet

Latest

view all