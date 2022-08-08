Renée Zellweger reveals she feels comfortable to embrace ageing

Bridget Jones’ star Renée Zellweger reflected on natural ageing in the entertainment industry and also criticised anti-ageing products in her new interview.



Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Judy actress admitted that she celebrated her 50th birthday with full fervour as she wanted to be better than her younger self.

“Turning 50 felt like a whole new beginning without the nonsense, the point where you can stop listening to all those voices in your head and all those expectations and projections people have of you and become more authentically yourself,” revealed the Jerry Maguire star.

She continued, “Like, good luck all you sucker out there because you’ve got to survive a lot to get to my age, and I’ve earned my power and voice.”

The actress also slammed anti-ageing cosmetic products for their condescending messages against older women and made them feel “not valuable”.

“All those ads telling us we don't need to look our real age if we just buy all their creams and their fixes and all that garbage, they want to sell us?” noted What If star.

Renée believed, “There is a big difference between being your absolute best, most vibrant self and wanting to be what you're not.”

“To be vibrant and beautiful you must embrace your age, otherwise you are living apologetically, said the actress and added, “To me that’s not beautiful at all.”