Monday Aug 08 2022
Tristan Thompson feels ‘Happy’ about becoming a dad again

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Tristan Thompson is on ‘cloud nine after welcoming a son, his second child with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, this month.

The 38-year-old multi-hyphenate has welcomed her second baby via surrogate with the NBA player.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the parents, who have been in a highly-publicised, tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, are excited about the new addition to their family.

According to ET's source, Khloé Kardashian, in particular, is "so grateful" to be able to expand her family and is "adjusting" to being "a mom of two."

The Kardashians star and Tristan Thompson also have a daughter True, 4. Khloé has been with her baby boy for a little while now. 

As for how Tristan Thompson feels about becoming a dad again, the insider revealed, "Tristan really wanted a baby boy and is so happy to have welcomed a son."

When it comes to True, the adorable toddler is "so thrilled to have a baby brother. She is loving every moment of being a big sister and wants to be a 'mini mommy' to the baby."

Meanwhile, it was in mid-July when Khloé Kardashian confirmed via her rep that she and Tristan Thompson were having a second baby, who was conceived in November of last year.

ET's previous source informed that the ex-couple, who broke up in June 2021, are not together while Khloé will have the baby full time. 

Moreover, Kardashian wants Thompson in both their kids' lives as much as the professional basketball player wants to be.


