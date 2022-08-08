 
How much Prince Andrew paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre?

Prince Andrew has reportedly paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre as little as £3million, despite reports of him agreeing a £12million settlement.

Andrew's lawyers have negotiated a cut-price deal of £3million-to-£5million, The Sun, citing sources, reported on Monday.

"It was thought, and widely reported, that Virginia got a settlement of £12million from Andrew, but that’s not right. It was far less than that, as low as £3million. No doubt this will have influenced the conditions of the agreement that she was prepared to sign," according to the source. 

This could go some way to explaining why Giuffre was not forced to sign a gagging order, leaving her free to write a bombshell memoir in the years to come.

This comes just days after It comes after it revealed that Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have bought a swanky £5million house in London — despite moaning about being hard-up.

