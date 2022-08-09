 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK set to embark on world tour: Exclusive details

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

YG Entertainment shared the schedule for BLACKPINKs upcoming world tour on August 8
YG Entertainment shared the schedule for BLACKPINK's upcoming world tour on August 8

YG Entertainment shared details about BLACKPINK's BORN PINK world tour on August 8 on their official twitter account via an image of the schedule.

As per the released schedule, BLACKPINK is set to make pitstops at some exotic destinations for their latest world tour.

The band's BORN PINK tour will start from October 15, 2022 in Seoul and will end on June 21,2023 at Auckland, New Zealand.

Previously, YG Entertainment announced the confirmation of the group's comeback, which is expected on August 19.

BLACKPINK is expected to release the music video and audio source for the pre-released song Pink Venom on YouTube and other domestic and international music sites.

Pink Venom is the combination of two words, the colour that symbolises BLACKPINK and the word poison, as introduced by an official of YG Entertainment.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quit royal duties isn't final?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quit royal duties isn't final?
'Johnny Depp lookalike' spotted in Tehran: Video goes viral in Iran

'Johnny Depp lookalike' spotted in Tehran: Video goes viral in Iran
Travis Barker is no more ‘afraid’ of heights as he enjoys vacations with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is no more ‘afraid’ of heights as he enjoys vacations with Kourtney Kardashian
Paul Wesley shares reunion photo with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star Nina Dobrev

Paul Wesley shares reunion photo with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star Nina Dobrev
John Legend ‘all praise’ for his wife Chrissy Teigen to share pregnancy miscarriage news

John Legend ‘all praise’ for his wife Chrissy Teigen to share pregnancy miscarriage news
How much Prince Andrew paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre?

How much Prince Andrew paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre?
Tristan Thompson feels ‘Happy’ about becoming a dad again

Tristan Thompson feels ‘Happy’ about becoming a dad again
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gives a shut-up call to trolls who criticized her appearance

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gives a shut-up call to trolls who criticized her appearance

Dua Lipa receives title of Honorary Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo: Photos

Dua Lipa receives title of Honorary Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo: Photos
Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner took back their 'likes' from Johnny Depp's victory post?

Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner took back their 'likes' from Johnny Depp's victory post?
Kate Hudson shows off her style credentials in new pics

Kate Hudson shows off her style credentials in new pics
Ben Affleck cuts dapper figure in casual ensemble: pics

Ben Affleck cuts dapper figure in casual ensemble: pics

Latest

view all