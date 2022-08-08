Travis Barker is no more ‘afraid’ of heights as he enjoys vacations with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are setting major couple goals and their pictures from the Californian getaway are proof.

Sharing a glimpse of their holiday fun adventures, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, revealed that he has now defeated his fears with the help of his new wife and shared a video of himself zip-lining through a forest canopy.





Barker, who last year claimed that his then-girlfriend, the Poosh founder, has helped cure him of his fear of heights, revealed just how far he had come on his amazing journey.

He captioned the video, “Used to be afraid of heights.” In the clip, Barker was seen sporting a casual black tank top, while keeping his arm tattoos on full display. He finished his look with dark pants and standard low-key black sneakers.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star also shared some fun snaps and videos of their getaway at a massive lake on her Instagram account.

“i [heart icon] lake life,” she captioned a post featuring photos of herself highlighting her curves in a black one-piece swimsuit.