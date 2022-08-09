 
entertainment
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quit royal duties isn't final?

Prince Harry, who officially stepped down as full-time working royals at the end of March 2020, has been tipped to return into the royal fold.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are establishing their new lives and work in California and also bringing up their children Lilibet and Archie Harrison there, would return to the UK in future, according to Princess Diana's ex-bodyguard Ken Wharfe.

Mr Wharfe, in his newly-released book 'Diana: Remembering The Princess' penned with author Ros Coward, drew a comparison between Princess Diana and her two sons.

Wharf also claimed that Princess of Wales would have likely maintained a "high profile role" in the charity world had she not died in a car crash in August 1997.

The former police protection officer wrote: "William and Harry are very much their mother’s boys in so many ways, even though there are differences between them.

"Although William has perhaps reverted to a world away from the limelight when it comes to his children, he does try to engage and to bring a more modernised approach."

In the extract published by the Mail on Sunday, Mr Wharfe added: "But with Harry, we can see Diana’s legacy more clearly – and when he returns into the Royal fold, which I think he will do, I believe that will be even clearer."

