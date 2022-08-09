 
Britney Spears partner Sam Asghari says 'her kids should be proud' of her photos

Britney Spears husband Sam Asghari is protecting the pop star against her ex-husband's bombshell claims.

Asghari stood tall for his wife after ex Kevin Federline explained why her sons do not want to meet her. The father-of-two also went on to admit that the 40-year-old's nude photos on Instagram have deeply disturbed the teenagers.

In the now-deleted Instagram story, Asghari wrote: "Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mother's choices and positive body image they wouldn't be the first teenagers embarrassed of their parents. Most kids are embarrassed of their parents at one point.

"There mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager. It's so common it has been a storyline used over and over on TV and in films for decades.

"Eventually if not already, they will realise their mother's choices are harmless and an expression of newly-found freedom. There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of."

Britney and Asghari share children Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 together.

In a recent interview, Kevin opened up about his ordeal with teenage sons, who feel ashamed of their mother's explicit social media antics.

He added: "I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself'. But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

