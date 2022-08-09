 
Kanye West hate drove Pete Davidson to 'trauma therapy' amid Kim romance

Kim Kardashian ex-husband Kanye West drove Pete Davidson to therapy with his social media antics.

An insider close to Davidson reveals he 'has been in trauma therapy in large part' due to threatening social media content directed to him by Ye.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," the insider says.

Speaking over their breakup, the source reveals that Davidson "has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship."

The Saturday Night Live alum is now focusing on 'moving forward he just wants to focus on his career.'

Kim and Davidson began dating in October 2021. The latter famously inked his body with the diva and her kids' names over the course of their dating period.

