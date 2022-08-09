Prince Harry’s urge to speak publicly is 'deeper'

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe dished on Prince Harry’s urge to speak publicly.

In his book, co-written by journalist Ros Coward, Wharfe said: "Harry talks passionately about the media as far as his mother is concerned.”

“That is understandable, especially in the way he relates it all to Meghan," he continued.

"He is rather overprotective of Diana in that respect, as he must now know that, in the latter part of her life, in particular, she did liaise and negotiate with certain sections of the media,” the author added.

Wharfe continued: "I think his wish to speak publicly is deeper. It is the way Diana and Meghan have been dealt with by members of the Royal Family, the lack of support his wife received, in the same way as Diana was never given approval or support for what she did."

"With both women, he will be aware of how quickly things turned back to normal after marriage, and suddenly both were holed up in the Royal Estate with an expectation that they would simply follow rules rather than forge their own path."

Wharfe added: "As with Diana, they wanted Meghan and Harry to go away, get on with their lives, and cause no bother."