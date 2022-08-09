 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloé Kardashian oozes oomph in sultry black dress as she steps out for dinner

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Khloé Kardashian oozes oomph in sultry black dress as she steps out for dinner
Khloé Kardashian oozes oomph in sultry black dress as she steps out for dinner 

Khloé Kardashian looked drop-dead gorgeous in a chic black mini dress as she stepped outside for enjoying dinner night at Nobu in Malibu, days after the arrival of her son with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday, The Kardashians star, 38, turned heads as she arrived at the celebrity-favorite eatery in Californian keeping her toned legs at full display in the stunning figure-hugging outfit.

Khloé Kardashian oozes oomph in sultry black dress as she steps out for dinner

Keeping the glam game high, the Good American founder styled with her blonde tresses in a sleek bun with a few loose strands framing her face.

She accessorized her body-fit ensemble with a pair of black shades, matching boots, two gold rings and a small blue Birkin bag.

Kardashian and Thompson, who also share a four-year-old daughter True Thompson, welcomed their second child together, via surrogate, this past week.

As per sources close to the model, “Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy.”

The insider also shared that Khloé is in no rush to decide on a name for her new baby. She is taking her time.

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello, Lox Club owner, new couple in town? Photos

Camila Cabello, Lox Club owner, new couple in town? Photos
Simon Cowell expresses grief over death of former 'AGT' contestant Nolan Neal

Simon Cowell expresses grief over death of former 'AGT' contestant Nolan Neal
Ashton Kutcher ‘lucky to be alive’ after battling rare autoimmune disease

Ashton Kutcher ‘lucky to be alive’ after battling rare autoimmune disease
Britney Spears and Sir Elton John announce collaboration single ‘Hold Me Closer’

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John announce collaboration single ‘Hold Me Closer’
Johnny Depp signs new lucrative deal with a French luxury fashion house

Johnny Depp signs new lucrative deal with a French luxury fashion house
Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze split

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze split
Meghan Markle slammed as 'D-list' actress in US

Meghan Markle slammed as 'D-list' actress in US
Queen wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work

Queen wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work
Jacob Elordi opens up about financial struggle before landing a role in Euphoria

Jacob Elordi opens up about financial struggle before landing a role in Euphoria
William and Kate’s kids get their nanny’s help to learn special talent

William and Kate’s kids get their nanny’s help to learn special talent
Prince Harry’s urge to speak publicly is 'deeper'

Prince Harry’s urge to speak publicly is 'deeper'
Caitlyn Jenner praises ‘amazing mother’ Khloé Kardashian after baby boy’s arrival

Caitlyn Jenner praises ‘amazing mother’ Khloé Kardashian after baby boy’s arrival

Latest

view all