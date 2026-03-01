Taylor Swift fans urge Spotify to publicly apologise for 'disgusting' move

Taylor Swift fans are enraged with Spotify after they appeared to be promoting hate comments about the Eras Tour performer.

The streaming site reposted a TikTok video celebrating Olivia Rodrigo’s driver license hitting the number one spot on the greatest songs on streaming, and commented “#1 and deserved.”

What Spotify didn't consider reposting from their official social media account, however, was that the video creator used Rodrigo’s win to humiliate Swift.

The TikTok user claimed that the Opalite hitmaker, 36, would be upset at the making the bed songstress claiming the spot above her, and would be “munching on a piece of wood somewhere.”

He also insulted the Grammy winner’s music, comparing it to Rodrigo’s in terms of both being catchy songwriters but declaring Shake It Off to be the worse kind.

Following the comment by Spotify, the creator celebrated the validation and claimed that the staff behind streaming site’s social media shared his opinions.

Swifties soon rallied against the company, urging them to revoke their comment and publicly apologise for promoting a disrespectful and misogynistic narrative against the singer.

One X user wrote, “like is the message in that video, making fun of taylor swift and spreading misinformation really the message you found worth reposting? like its truly what you agree with as a company? @Spotify absolutely disgusting,” and “rectify this,” added another.

While fans echoed the appeal for apology, Spotify deleted the comment and their repost but Swift’s fans are still disappointed.