Tuesday Aug 09 2022
Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Victoria Beckham drops jaws in figure-hugging green knitted dress amid tussle with Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham made a power-packed statement as the Posh Spice put on a very leggy display in figure-hugging mini outfit on Tuesday.

The renowned fashion designer, 48, posed up a storm as she promoted her body range in a sizzling Instagram video, attracting massive likes and hearts from her followers and fans.

The former Spice Girls star strutted her stuff in a pair of black stilettos while showing off the garment in a massive mirror.

David Bekham's sweetheart styled her short brunette tresses in loose waves to elevate her look. She wore a dewy bronzed makeup palette.

Victoria , who's in news for her rumoured feud with her son Brooklyn' new wife Nicola Peltz, revealed new styles and colours of her range, captioning: 'I hope you love the new pieces as much as I do!'

The fashionista also assured her admirers that the new garments will 'suit every body shape' while the green 'is super flattering on all skin tones'.

Beckham's new post comes after Brooklyn was abruptly dropped from his role as ambassador of Superdry. Victoria is said to be upset by the news after it was claimed she helped her eldest son secure the brand deal to boost his profile.

