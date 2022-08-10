Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan's medal count rises to eight

Arshad Nadeem. Photo: Twitter

Pakistan's tally of medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022 mounted to eight, mainly thanks to the five medals won by wrestlers. Arshad Nadeem is the latest on the bandwagon to bag his Gold in the javelin throw.

On August 8, Nadeem won the Gold medal -- the country's second gold in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. During the first round of the javelin throw final, Nadeem created a record through an 86.81-metre throw.

In the second attempt, Arshad broke his own record by achieving an 88m throw, followed by an 85.09m throw in the in fourth attempt to remain on top of the list. In the fifth attempt, the Olympian set a new CWG record of a 90.18m throw and became the first Pakistani to hold the record.

Like Arshad, Nooh Dasatgir Butt created a record by lifting a total of 405 kilograms - a CWG 2022's record. He grabbed a gold medal for his spectacular performance Wednesday's [August 3] evening. Both the gold winners are receiving a lot of love and appreciation from the nation.



On August 6, Pakistani wrestlers Mohammad Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively. Thus, Pakistan's total tally of silver and bronze medals reached six - three bronze and as many silver.

Tahir lost to India's Naveen Naveen in Men's Freestyle 74kg wrestling event to finish with a silver medal, while Asad defeated New Zealand's Suraj Singh within 55 seconds to win a bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 57kg category.

On Friday [August 5], Pakistan's wrestlers - Zaman Anwar, Inam Butt and Inayatullah - won medals and brought happiness to the faces of Pakistanis.

Inayatullah won a Bronze medal for the country after outclassing his Scottish rival, Ross Connelly, in the Men's Free Style 65 kg Wrestling event. He won the contest on the basis of technical superiority after three minutes and 59 seconds.

Zaman Anwar secured the Silver medal after the final of the Men's Freestyle 125 kg event. He lost the match to Canada's Amarveer Dhesi by 2-9 after an intense fight.

Pakistan's first medal came from judoka Shah Hussain Shah who bagged the Bronze medal earlier this week. He outperformed his South African opponent in the 90kg category - his first ever 90kg event as he always played in the 100kg category.

Australia rules the medal standings chart with 178 medals, including 67 gold - followed by England and Canada with 176 and 92 medals, respectively, according to the official website of the Commonwealth Games.

India is on the fourth spot with 61 medals including 22 gold.