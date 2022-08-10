 
Life goes on for Kim Kardashian after split with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian continues to make money by promoting several beauty brands amid reports of her split with SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

She started dating Pete after divorce from her third husband Kanye West.

A look at her social media accounts shows her breakup with Pete Davidson didn't have much affected on her work.

The reality TV star is using her Instagram account to promote her brands after the split.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and businesswoman ended her marriage with Kanye after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors.

Her wedding with West was the first for the rapper and the third for Kardashian after she had brief marriages with basketball player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.

