Chrissy Teigen shares first ultrasound scan of baby

Chrissy Teigen is documenting adorable new details of her latest pregnancy on social media and fans are showering her with love.

The Cravings author, who recently announced she is pregnant nearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday and shared a look at her baby on the way.

She posted a first sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property.

Less than a week ago, the Lip Sync Battle star announced that she is expecting another child with husband John Legend on Instagram with a snap of her growing baby bump in Gucci attire.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," she wrote.

Teigen and Legend previously welcomed daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.