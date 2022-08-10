 
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt for ‘embracing motherhood at young age’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently said that Alia Bhatt is amazing for ‘embracing’ motherhood at her young age
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently said that Alia Bhatt is amazing for ‘embracing’ motherhood at her young age

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently praised Alia Bhatt, saying that she is amazing for ‘embracing’ motherhood at her young age and that she is the ‘finest actor’ in India.

According to the Indian Express, in a recent interview, Kareena praised the Gully Boy actress with the following statement: “Alia doesn’t need advice. I think she is the finest actor that has happened in the last decade.”

Kareena further said: “… For her to be embracing motherhood at such young age, and she chose to do that. And she is brave actor, and such a brave person, and this (pregnancy) is such a normal thing…”

“She is going to continue this great run of her career because she is supremely talented, you just need to have conviction in your own self and that is the most important thing,” the Laal Singh Chaddha star concluded.

Professionally, Alia is celebrating the success of her debut production Darlings, whereas in her personal life, she is currently spending her vacation in Italy with husband Ranbir Kapoor. 

