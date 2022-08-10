Kylie Jenner turns 25, shares priceless throwback photos

 
entertainment
Kylie Jenner shared childhood pictures with her mother Kris Jenner as the beauty mogul celebrates her 25th birthday on social media.

The reality TV star took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos featuring her and her mom Kris Jenner.

" August 10th 1998 ????my 1st birthday party,” Kylie, wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kris, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian also shared several sweet tributes to mark the beauty mogul's quarter-century birthday.

"Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa's voice this whole trip lol)," Kardashian, 41, wrote on Instagram.

"Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever."

