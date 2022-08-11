 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Oscar producer voices support for Will Smith after his apology to Chris Rock

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Oscar producer voices support for Will Smith after his apology to Chris Rock

Oscars producer Will Packer shared his thoughts on Hollywood star Will Smith apology to comedian Chris Rock.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said, "I love the fact that he's being so transparent about his process,"

Packer said, "He is being very public and honest and open about his remorse."

The 48-year-old added, "I think that he's got three decades in this business of being somebody that is the exact opposite of who he was in those few seconds, and so I'm pulling for him."

Will Smith last month posted an apology video to Chris Rock after he slapped the comedian onstage at the 94th Academy Awards in March.

More From Entertainment:

'House of Hammer' trailer reveals shocking messages Armie Hammer wrote to a woman

'House of Hammer' trailer reveals shocking messages Armie Hammer wrote to a woman
Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta's tribute leaves Piers Morgan in tears

Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta's tribute leaves Piers Morgan in tears

Prince William and Kate Middleton are less popular than people are led to believe

Prince William and Kate Middleton are less popular than people are led to believe

Hollywood celebrities turning their back on Johnny Depp?

Hollywood celebrities turning their back on Johnny Depp?
Oprah Winfrey's company sues over 'Oprahdemics' podcast

Oprah Winfrey's company sues over 'Oprahdemics' podcast
Blake Lively has THIS reaction on Ryan Reynolds buying Wrexham FC

Blake Lively has THIS reaction on Ryan Reynolds buying Wrexham FC
Lady Gaga keeps the show going despite teddy bear thrown at her while performing live

Lady Gaga keeps the show going despite teddy bear thrown at her while performing live
Prince Harry won't try to destroy monarchy, says former butler to Prince Charles

Prince Harry won't try to destroy monarchy, says former butler to Prince Charles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle helping to

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle helping to "modernise" the Royal Family
Johnny Depp fans' tactics being used by Marilyn Manson's admirers against Evan Rachel Wood

Johnny Depp fans' tactics being used by Marilyn Manson's admirers against Evan Rachel Wood
Kylie Jenner turns 25, shares priceless throwback photos

Kylie Jenner turns 25, shares priceless throwback photos
Princess Diana ‘unlike anyone’ in the Royal Family, claims former bodyguard

Princess Diana ‘unlike anyone’ in the Royal Family, claims former bodyguard

Latest

view all