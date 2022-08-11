Oscar producer voices support for Will Smith after his apology to Chris Rock

Oscars producer Will Packer shared his thoughts on Hollywood star Will Smith apology to comedian Chris Rock.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said, "I love the fact that he's being so transparent about his process,"

Packer said, "He is being very public and honest and open about his remorse."

The 48-year-old added, "I think that he's got three decades in this business of being somebody that is the exact opposite of who he was in those few seconds, and so I'm pulling for him."

Will Smith last month posted an apology video to Chris Rock after he slapped the comedian onstage at the 94th Academy Awards in March.