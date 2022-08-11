 
Thursday Aug 11 2022
Meghan Markle acting coach dishes out her 'real personality' before 'Suits' role

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Meghan Markle is being lauded for her humbleness and kindness by former teacher.

Acting instructor Margie Haber, who prepared the Duchess of Sussex for her role in Suits, reveals her encounter with the actor during classes.

Ms Haber told InStyle: "We never know what people are going to become, do we?"

She said: "I've worked with a lot of people before they've landed a big show, like Mariska Hargitay before she landed Law & Order and Meghan before she was on Suits. Look at her now!

"It was just before Suits and I was teaching auditioning for film and television, so she was in class for that.

"She was a really nice person, who was a really good actress and I just helped her create … but didn't know what she would become later in life!"

Meghan left her acting career upon marriage to Prince Harry. The couple now lives in California alongside kids Archie and Lilibet.

