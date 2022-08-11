 
Thursday Aug 11 2022
Prince Harry's memoir hit by flaw in 'pre-publication strategy'

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Prince Harry’s memoir will be released along with a load of other books about the royal family.

Royal expert Celia Walden told The Telegraph that the Publisher Penguin Random House, following a pre-publication campaign “strategy”, hasn’t revealed a release date for Harry’s memoir.

However, Walden said: “There’s a problem with this strategy” while pointing out the many other upcoming books.

“The tone has been set by Tom Bower, the author of last month’s headline-grabbing Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” Walden said.

“In November, comes a double whammy from two well-known royal experts,” she said.

Katie Nicholl will also unveil a “forensic examination of the firm” in her book, The New Royals while Angela Levin’s biography on Harry’s stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles will also be released this year.

“Again, both are expected to include versions of Megxit,” Walden noted.

“It’s enough to make me feel a stab of pity for the prince,” Walden said. “Imagine having ‘your truth’ drowned out by a load of other people, all telling different versions of that truth, all collectively prompting Harry Fatigue?”

