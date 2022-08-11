 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's first look as King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ breaks the internet

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Johnny Depps first look as King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ breaks the internet

Johnny Depp is all set to enthrall fans with his first film role in a historical romance drama about a royal’s concubine since his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

French filmmaker Maïwenn is teasing the first look at Depp as the controversial King Louis XV in “Jeanne du Barry”.

Maïwenn, who also wrote the screenplay with Teddy Lussi-Modeste, is playing the title role.

Depp's first portrait is attracting massive attention from fans and film goers who are responding to the Pirates of The Caribbean star's look in their own ways.

“Jeanne du Barry” started shooting at the end of July (after the trial wrapped in June) in Paris and the Île-de-France region, using landmarks like the Palace of Versailles as backdrops. 

Depp's film's story follows Jeanne, a young working-class woman, who uses her intelligence and allure to climb the social hierarchy. She lands on the radar of King Louis XV who, unaware of her status as courtesan, falls madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court.

The cast will also include Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

In real life, Louis XV was nicknamed “the beloved” and reigned for 59 years, one of the longest stints in French history. However, he died as an unpopular royal after being accused of corruption and debauchery.

“Jeanne du Barry” is Depp’s first major acting role since the 2020 film “Minamata,” in which he played war photographer W. Eugene Smith.  Later in 2020, Depp was forced by Warner Bros. to exit the “Harry Potter” spinoff series “Fantastic Beasts” after he lost his libel case against the British tabloid, which had characterised the actor as a “wife beater.” 

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique reportedly dating PR student just two months after Shakira split

Gerard Pique reportedly dating PR student just two months after Shakira split
Rihanna, ASAP Rocking ‘rarely’ leave their baby’s side: ‘They feel really blessed’

Rihanna, ASAP Rocking ‘rarely’ leave their baby’s side: ‘They feel really blessed’
Khloe Kardashian to have sole legal and physical custody of newborn baby: Report

Khloe Kardashian to have sole legal and physical custody of newborn baby: Report
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about struggling with loneliness: ‘Nobody understood me’

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about struggling with loneliness: ‘Nobody understood me’
Queen Elizabeth making Prince Charles her regent?

Queen Elizabeth making Prince Charles her regent?
Kim Kardashian still wants to get married but not to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian still wants to get married but not to Pete Davidson
Prince Charles must make his storytelling 'consistent' for successful reign

Prince Charles must make his storytelling 'consistent' for successful reign
Serena Williams contradicts Meghan Markle claims made by Tom Bower?

Serena Williams contradicts Meghan Markle claims made by Tom Bower?
Tristan Thompson convincing Khloe Kardashian to forgive him after son’s birth: Source

Tristan Thompson convincing Khloe Kardashian to forgive him after son’s birth: Source
Prince Harry's memoir hit by flaw in 'pre-publication strategy'

Prince Harry's memoir hit by flaw in 'pre-publication strategy'

Prince Andrew's multi-million pound payment to his accuser added to Queen's worries?

Prince Andrew's multi-million pound payment to his accuser added to Queen's worries?
'The Crown' in search for Prince William lookalike with filming starting in days

'The Crown' in search for Prince William lookalike with filming starting in days

Latest

view all