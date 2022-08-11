Johnny Depp's first look as King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ breaks the internet

Johnny Depp is all set to enthrall fans with his first film role in a historical romance drama about a royal’s concubine since his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.



French filmmaker Maïwenn is teasing the first look at Depp as the controversial King Louis XV in “Jeanne du Barry”.

Maïwenn, who also wrote the screenplay with Teddy Lussi-Modeste, is playing the title role.

Depp's first portrait is attracting massive attention from fans and film goers who are responding to the Pirates of The Caribbean star's look in their own ways.

“Jeanne du Barry” started shooting at the end of July (after the trial wrapped in June) in Paris and the Île-de-France region, using landmarks like the Palace of Versailles as backdrops.

Depp's film's story follows Jeanne, a young working-class woman, who uses her intelligence and allure to climb the social hierarchy. She lands on the radar of King Louis XV who, unaware of her status as courtesan, falls madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court.

The cast will also include Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

In real life, Louis XV was nicknamed “the beloved” and reigned for 59 years, one of the longest stints in French history. However, he died as an unpopular royal after being accused of corruption and debauchery.

“Jeanne du Barry” is Depp’s first major acting role since the 2020 film “Minamata,” in which he played war photographer W. Eugene Smith. Later in 2020, Depp was forced by Warner Bros. to exit the “Harry Potter” spinoff series “Fantastic Beasts” after he lost his libel case against the British tabloid, which had characterised the actor as a “wife beater.”