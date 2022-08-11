Prince Harry ‘pulling a Beyoncé’ with memoir: report

File Footage

Experts warn Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may end up pulling a “fast one” against the Royal Family and release the new memoir with an impromptu release date.



This warning has been issued by Royally Us, hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross during the course of their chat for the latest episode.

The conversation arose one Mr Ross pointed out, “I'm surprised we haven't seen any more details on this.”

Ms Garibaldi chimed in agreement, almost immediately, and poked fun at the couple with the jibe, “It is very surprising. Who knows, maybe they'll pull a Beyoncé and just drop the book and that'll be it.”

This claim comes after it was announced that the Prince finished the necessary edits and writing for his memoir, in the summer.

At the time she explained, “A publishing source told The Sun the manuscript has been finished and gone through all the legal processes', adding that ‘it's done and out of Harry's hands’.”