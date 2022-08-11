Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advised to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito

 
Samantha and Thomas Markle Jr do not seem to show mercy to their half-sister Meghan Markle.

Thomas Markle Jr, during his appearance on GB News last week, endorsed the bombshell unauthorised biography which has been slammed as an attack on Meghan. 

He also did not hold back when speaking about his half-sister, saying she needs to stay out of politics and "go back to rescuing chickens".

Chatting with Dan Wootton, he touched on Prince Harry’s recent speech at the United Nations in New York City.

He said: “You know, you’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anyone in the general public. Then you start talking about peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point.

“Sussexes, they need to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics.”

Jennie Bond, former BBC royal correspondent, looked back on Meghan’s introduction to the Royal Family, claiming that Thomas and Samantha seemed “incapable of keeping quiet” about the Duchess.

Speaking during the 2022 Channel 5 documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy’, she said: “Every other week it seemed, they came out with some more very cruel criticism of their half-sister.”

