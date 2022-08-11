 
Thursday Aug 11 2022
Priyanka Chopra turns daughter Malti Marie into a ‘desi girl’

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie is a certified ‘desi girl’ and her mom is making sure to flaunt it!

The Quantico star recently shared a picture of little Malti wearing a onesie with 'Desi Girl' written over it on her Instagram.

The 40-year-old made sure to not reveal her daughter’s full face and also tagged her husband Nick Jonas in the post, reported NDTV.

Priyanka is usually referred as a ‘desi girl’ in Bollywood after she did the 2008 film Dostana, in which she danced to the iconic song Desi Girl.

A few days back, the couple also hosted a grand party where Malti Marie could be seen wearing a frock which had ‘6 months’ engraved on it. Priyanka posted the picture concealing the face of her daughter with a heart emoji.

Nick and Priyanka welcomed baby Malti through surrogacy this year in January.

