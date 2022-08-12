Amber Heard wins hearts as she displays her true smile and beauty for first time since Johnny Depp's case

 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
Friday Aug 12, 2022

Amber Heard spellbound everyone with her stunning smile and gorgeous look in floral red outfit during visit to Tel Aviv.

Johnny Depp's ex-wife put her true beauty and smile on display in gorgeous maxi dress on a stroll in the city.

The Aquaman actress appeared in high spirit as she allowed her admirers to take some pics for the first time since she lost defamation case against Depp. 

To elevate her look Heard left her voluminous locks lose on her shoulder. Her smile was all enough to send pulses racing. She also carried a big white bag to hold books.

Heard, who's in legal war with Depp, has appeared taking a relaxing walk through the city for the first time since she lost highly publicized trial against the Pirates of The Caribbean actor.

Amber Heard's latest outing seemed to be a smart move to win hearts as she cut a stylish figure to attract applause from fans and onlookers.

