 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Ex-husband shares videos of Britney Spears yelling at her sons

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Ex-husband shares videos of Britney Spears yelling at her sons

Kevin Federline, the former husband of Britney Spears, shared videos of the singer yelling at their sons.

He shared the videos on Instagram and deleted them after a short while.

The former couple had two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 together.

The video shared by Federline was made four years ago.

Yahoo Entertainment reported that the clips from two separate incidents.

"I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through," he wrote on Instagram.

Ex-husband shares videos of Britney Spears yelling at her sons

"As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn't even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this."

Spears's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, hit back at Federline in a statement, claiming he "has undermined his own children" and violated the singer's privacy. 

More From Entertainment:

Anne Heche was under the influence of cocaine: report

Anne Heche was under the influence of cocaine: report

Is Meghan Markle a princess?

Is Meghan Markle a princess?

Is Netflix envy over in Hollywood?

Is Netflix envy over in Hollywood?

Mindy Kaling opens up about criticism over her looks: ‘unattractive woman’

Mindy Kaling opens up about criticism over her looks: ‘unattractive woman’
Amber Heard wins hearts as she displays her true smile and beauty for first time since Johnny Depp's case

Amber Heard wins hearts as she displays her true smile and beauty for first time since Johnny Depp's case
Britney Spears lands into trouble over her racist comment on social media: Check out

Britney Spears lands into trouble over her racist comment on social media: Check out
Johnny Depp looks unrecognisable in his first film role since winning Amber Heard defamation case

Johnny Depp looks unrecognisable in his first film role since winning Amber Heard defamation case
Neve Campbell opens up on Scream 6 salary: ‘undervalued and unfair’

Neve Campbell opens up on Scream 6 salary: ‘undervalued and unfair’
Brad Pitt exhibited charisma in first meeting with his acting coach

Brad Pitt exhibited charisma in first meeting with his acting coach
Jennette McCurdy shares heartbreaking revelations on abuse in memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died

Jennette McCurdy shares heartbreaking revelations on abuse in memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died
Amber Heard’s ‘incrementing’ insight into Elon Musk leaked: Source

Amber Heard’s ‘incrementing’ insight into Elon Musk leaked: Source
Amber Heard’s billionnaire parties ‘snake pits’: ‘Only the lucky escape’

Amber Heard’s billionnaire parties ‘snake pits’: ‘Only the lucky escape’

Latest

view all