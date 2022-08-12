 
Meghan Markle 'creative' plan for US brand strategy lauded by expert

Meghan Markle 'creative' plan for US brand strategy lauded by expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are showing tremendous promise in their new role sans royal family, says expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are seemingly experiencing a 'learning curve' in incorporating an identity from their past life in the UK.

Expert Eric Schiffer says: "I think all of this is still a learning curve because they're being very creative. I applaud them in that.

"They've been very creative in how they've gone out to build this brand in ways in which there really hasn't been a clear roadmap, unless you've got the full power of the overall authority."

Mr Schiffer added: "He's [Harry] got the DNA, but he's got questionable real time bonafides. They're having to create this persona of a global, magnanimous, royal figure."

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed multi-million dollar deals with Sptofy and Netflix, under which, the couple is creating and directing content.

