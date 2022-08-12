Anne Heche’s family shares heartbreaking health update after the actress went into a coma

File Footage

US actress Anne Heche is “reportedly not expected to survive” after her car crash left her in a coma last week, according to the statement released by the family.



Earlier, the Seven Days Seven Night actress was shifted to the hospital after she rammed her car into a home in Los Angeles and got severely injured.

Now as per statement from the actress’ family shared by CNN, the 53-year-old had suffered “a severe anoxic brain injury due to which she had been kept on life support”.

“She is not expected to survive,” revealed family via representative in a statement.

The actress family further informed that it had long been “Anne’s choice to donate her organs and hence her organs were monitored to see if they were viable for donation”.

The family also expressed their gratitude to the well-wishers of the Another World actress as well as appreciated the staff at the hospital.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital,” the statement read.

The statement also mentioned how “Anne had touched everyone with her generous spirit”.

“More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light,” the statement added.