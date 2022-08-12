 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Anne Heche’s family shares heartbreaking health update after the actress went into a coma

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

File Footage

US actress Anne Heche is “reportedly not expected to survive” after her car crash left her in a coma last week, according to the statement released by the family.

Earlier, the Seven Days Seven Night actress was shifted to the hospital after she rammed her car into a home in Los Angeles and got severely injured.

Now as per statement from the actress’ family shared by CNN, the 53-year-old had suffered “a severe anoxic brain injury due to which she had been kept on life support”.

“She is not expected to survive,” revealed family via representative in a statement.

The actress family further informed that it had long been “Anne’s choice to donate her organs and hence her organs were monitored to see if they were viable for donation”.

Anne Heche’s family shares heartbreaking health update after the actress went into a coma

The family also expressed their gratitude to the well-wishers of the Another World actress as well as appreciated the staff at the hospital.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital,” the statement read.

The statement also mentioned how “Anne had touched everyone with her generous spirit”.

“More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light,” the statement added.

More From Entertainment:

Lisa Kudrow speaks on ‘Friends’ lacking diversity, ‘you write what you know’

Lisa Kudrow speaks on ‘Friends’ lacking diversity, ‘you write what you know’
Tristan Thompson writes about ‘switching lanes’ after welcoming son with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson writes about ‘switching lanes’ after welcoming son with Khloe Kardashian
Brooklyn Beckham stepped away from football because of David Beckham?

Brooklyn Beckham stepped away from football because of David Beckham?
Rihanna ‘embracing’ her body, not in rush to lose baby weight

Rihanna ‘embracing’ her body, not in rush to lose baby weight
Angelina Jolie drops daughter Zahara off at Spelman college, fans miss Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie drops daughter Zahara off at Spelman college, fans miss Brad Pitt

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to pack 'killer punch on royals' with 'brilliant' book

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to pack 'killer punch on royals' with 'brilliant' book
Elon Musk ‘fearful’ of Amber Heard’s ‘true colours’: ‘Knows she's crazy’

Elon Musk ‘fearful’ of Amber Heard’s ‘true colours’: ‘Knows she's crazy’
Meghan Markle 'needs' high level security 'before it's too late': Insider

Meghan Markle 'needs' high level security 'before it's too late': Insider
Prince Charles shares poignant message for young people

Prince Charles shares poignant message for young people
'Hyperound K-Fest 2022' Abu Dhabi show announced: Details inside

'Hyperound K-Fest 2022' Abu Dhabi show announced: Details inside
Kate Middleton is 'fidgeter' to Prince William's 'chill and refill' persona: Expert

Kate Middleton is 'fidgeter' to Prince William's 'chill and refill' persona: Expert

Latest

view all