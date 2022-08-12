 
Prince Harry 'paranoid' that Prince William will 'rob his dwindling fans'

Prince Harry allegedly feels uneasy about his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton’s upcoming visit to the United States.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking their Earthshot prize to Boston and the royal couple “are going to be doing things their way this time,” an insider told Life & Style magazine.

“William is confident that they'll nail it,” the source added.

Cambridge's ‘confidence’ has allegedly left Harry fearing his ‘dwindling fan base’.

According to Entertainment Times, an insider said: “Harry is paranoid that William will rob him of his dwindling fan base. He felt blindsided when he heard the Earthshot Prize winners would be feted in Boston.”

“They've tried to ruin the monarchy, so now William has zero reservations about stepping on their toes in America," the insider added.

