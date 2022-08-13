Michelle Branch arrested for domestic violence amid Patrick Carney separation 

 
Michelle Branch landed in some serious trouble as the Goodbye to You singer was arrested after an alleged domestic dispute with her husband Patrick Carney, whom she had accused of being unfaithful, People has confirmed.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the media outlet that Branch, 39, was taken into custody and booked for domestic assault around 2 a.m. Thursday after reportedly slapping Carney, 42, across the face at the couple's Nashville home. 

The singer-songwriter had Tweeted and deleted a note two hours earlier claiming the Black Keys drummer had cheated on her while she was home with their 6-month-old baby.

Branch was released on a $1,000 bond and is due in court on Nov. 7.

Branch and Carney married in 2019. Branch said in a statement to TMZ while announcing the split: “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

The two musicians have two children together and lived in Nashville.

