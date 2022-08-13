 
Saturday Aug 13 2022
Brooklyn Beckham inspired by dad David Beckham in brood domain: 'Want 10 kids'

Brooklyn Beckham seemingly has ambitious family plans with wife Nicola Peltz.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight this Friday, David Beckham's son confessed he wants '10 kids' with his newlywed bride.

 "I’ve always wanted to be a young dad,” Beckham explained to the outlet. “I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready.”

Speaking to Variety earlier, the budding chef fawned over fatherhood.

“I keep saying to my wife, ‘I can’t wait to be a dad,’” David Beckham’s son said in the interview, published on Wednesday.

“I’m ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, ‘Whenever you want,'” Brooklyn continued, clarifying that he doesn’t see them starting a family within “the next year.”

Meanwhile, Nicola admitted that she needs time for herself and her marriage before she welcomes 'some of her own kids' and adopts a few.

