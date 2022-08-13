Prince Harry ‘only writing’ memoir to seek Diana’s revenge from Camilla

Royal experts have reportedly erupted into a frenzy over fears that Prince Harry may use his memoir release to take revenge on Camilla for Princess Diana.

Royal author Richard Kay issued this claim in his latest piece for the Daily Mail.

He addressed the “considerable anxiety in Buckingham Palace circles” over the possibility of Prince Harry using it to “settle perceived scores with family members and senior courtiers.”

He even went on to allege that some of them feel particularly “nervous” about Prince Harry’s attitude towards stepmother Duchess Camilla, primarily since she is still blamed for the “collapse” of Diana and Charles’ marriage.

This claim comes shortly after Mr Kay spoke to a pal of the late Princess and found out about Prince Harry’s icy relationship with Camilla.

According to the pal, “it was pretty clear that he did not have a high opinion" of his stepmother.”

“He wasn't very complimentary about her and, I very much doubt, he forgot what we talked about that day.”