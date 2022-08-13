 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix's Upcoming Movie 'Chad & JT Go Deep' unveils Trailer, Release Date, Cast

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Netflixs Upcoming Movie Chad & JT Go Deep unveils Trailer, Release Date, Cast
Netflix's Upcoming Movie 'Chad & JT Go Deep' unveils Trailer, Release Date, Cast

Netflix is all set to entertain its viewers with the new and amazing comedy, Chad & JT Go Deep, this August 23.

The comedy movie is all set to bring joy to the public, with its chill vibes and positivity. 


CAST: 

  • Tom Allen
  • John Parr
  •  Dave Kneebone
  •  Tim Heidecker
  •  Eric Wareheim
  •  Dan Lucchesi


In the trailer, the duo can even be seen choosing a scooter ride along the road, over their cars, which have been left at home.

Near the end, there are also some fun surprises awaiting fans, with silly banter, and 'open' displays of self-expression.

They even took their activism to the streets to spread awareness on important issues. 

Check out the trailer: 


More From Entertainment:

Mark Ruffalo calls out ‘Star Wars’ for repetition, says ‘MCU is more imaginative’

Mark Ruffalo calls out ‘Star Wars’ for repetition, says ‘MCU is more imaginative’
Prince Harry will make UK return ‘with or without’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will make UK return ‘with or without’ Meghan Markle
Johnny Depp channelled his 'passive' father in marital fights: Amber Heard PI

Johnny Depp channelled his 'passive' father in marital fights: Amber Heard PI
Will Prince William, Harry reconcile during Duke of Cambridge’s visit to US?

Will Prince William, Harry reconcile during Duke of Cambridge’s visit to US?
Netflix Upcoming series 'Snabba Cash' Season 2: Teaser, Release date, cast and more

Netflix Upcoming series 'Snabba Cash' Season 2: Teaser, Release date, cast and more
Nicola Peltz denies rumours she snubbed an offer from Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz denies rumours she snubbed an offer from Victoria Beckham
'Disgraced' Andrew fumed for Scotland Yard protection amid Harry's security plea

'Disgraced' Andrew fumed for Scotland Yard protection amid Harry's security plea
Queen handled Meghan Markle Oprah disaster with 'three word' power comment: Read

Queen handled Meghan Markle Oprah disaster with 'three word' power comment: Read
Prince Harry ‘a global assault on democracy and freedom’: report

Prince Harry ‘a global assault on democracy and freedom’: report
Prince Harry accepted Camilla 'quite happily' at start, no longer has 'respect' for her

Prince Harry accepted Camilla 'quite happily' at start, no longer has 'respect' for her
SEVENTEEN aims to surprise fans in Jimmy Kimmel Live!

SEVENTEEN aims to surprise fans in Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Prince Harry ‘only writing’ memoir to seek Diana’s revenge from Camilla

Prince Harry ‘only writing’ memoir to seek Diana’s revenge from Camilla

Latest

view all